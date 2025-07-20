- Made opening video skip when player joins
- Improved CPU behaviors a bit
- Fixed CPUs ont detecting all obstacles
- Improved performance a little
- Removed collision from gates
- Fixed buildings popping in
- Fixed a few event races not loading
- Fixed dialogue UI not scaling correctly at certain resolutions
Patch Notes v0.9.3
