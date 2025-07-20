 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19289685
  • Made opening video skip when player joins
  • Improved CPU behaviors a bit
  • Fixed CPUs ont detecting all obstacles
  • Improved performance a little
  • Removed collision from gates
  • Fixed buildings popping in
  • Fixed a few event races not loading
  • Fixed dialogue UI not scaling correctly at certain resolutions

