In this update, all 39 character models have been replaced with higher-definition versions. This update also brings some other smaller visual tweaks.
Update 0.2.0 - Visuals
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2358361
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2358362
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2358363
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update