I've spent some time the past couple of days taking a look at how the game performs across different systems. Specifically HIGHER fps systems were having inconsistent physics and I wasn't satisfied with that. So I've hit the game with the CONSISTENT PHYSICS ACROSS FRAMERATES hammer, and added some options for players to fine tune things themselves.

All users should see some minor performance improvements as well, specifically less sprite jittering when you're moving around or falling.

By default the game has vsync enabled and does not cap fps, but feel free to toggle these and see which works the best for you system with the new options.

Cheers, and happy climbing!

Patch Notes: