Patch Notes

July 20, 2025

1. Interaction Bug on In-Game HUD

Fixed a bug where interactions did not work properly when hovering over HUD elements (excluding buttons).

2. Extended Daytime for Tutorial

Extended the daytime duration on Day 1 to provide more time for the tutorial.

3. Unequip Bug

Fixed a bug where equippable items would be unequipped when reacquired after being equipped via pickup or crafting.

4. Inventory Not Opening Bug

Fixed a bug where the inventory window would not open properly after placing an object.

5. Auto Interaction Disable Bug

Fixed a bug where auto interaction would stop working if the target object died during the interaction.

6. Item Crafting Bug

Fixed a bug where crafted items were not correctly added to the inventory.

7. Village Generation Algorithm Bug

Fixed a bug where previously placed village objects were not removed when the algorithm determined a new starting point after failing to place enough buildings.