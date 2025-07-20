Changes,
Echoes are now a thing.
Added Disciples for remaining resources.
Added Quests for the new Disciples using placeholder names for the NPC's.
Added Steam stat tracking for Reaps, Total Kills, and Slimes Killed.
Instant task milestones will now instead spawn echoes.
New text in inventory shows the last selected resource.
3 New Mildred quests for the remaining buff slots.
2 New Buffs: Echo, and Combat Echo.
Buff autocasting unlocks after casting 100 buffs.
Balance Changes
Reduced the rate of chests by 25%-90% scaling with rarity. so whilst wooden chests had a rate of 0.2 before they now have a rate of 0.15 and Vastium chests have gone from 0.01 to 0.001 with the others having similar reductions in-between those values.
Fish have gone from 1.5 up to 2 across the board.
Bugfixes
Dice now works again.
Backend
Reworked Disciple data into scriptable objects to make expanding the system easier, and the workflow is now in line with how the rest of the projects data management works allowing for an expandable system and a LOT less work in the editor.
Refactored Buffs, Quests, and Disciples to pull directly from the resources folder rather than manually managing a list of each that can be set wrong by the designer. (Not me I swear!)
Another rework on the map generation. Task categories now have their own set of weights which are iterated over first when choosing a task.
