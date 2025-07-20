Added Quests for the new Disciples using placeholder names for the NPC's.

Fish have gone from 1.5 up to 2 across the board.

Reduced the rate of chests by 25%-90% scaling with rarity. so whilst wooden chests had a rate of 0.2 before they now have a rate of 0.15 and Vastium chests have gone from 0.01 to 0.001 with the others having similar reductions in-between those values.

Reworked Disciple data into scriptable objects to make expanding the system easier, and the workflow is now in line with how the rest of the projects data management works allowing for an expandable system and a LOT less work in the editor.

Refactored Buffs, Quests, and Disciples to pull directly from the resources folder rather than manually managing a list of each that can be set wrong by the designer. (Not me I swear!)