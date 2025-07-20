- Changed Lilly's dialogue to specify more clearly that you can find her at the Party Inn, NOT the Inn in the city after her fight.
- Fixed being able to just talk to the arena master and skip all the fights.
- Fixed cure event for Guards not triggering correctly.
- Fixed Lilly continuing to fight even after you use the give up command.
- Fixed Reyna constantly being visible in the Guard House Dungeon.
- Fixed the Ant Girl not saving the appearance you have selected for her if you talk to her again in the party inn.
- Fixed being able to walk on the walls in the Guard House Dungeon
Known Issues:
- Skill reset function sometimes not working correctly
- The scene with Mary in the party inn is not triggering correctly
- Quest log isn't tracking correctly (visual bug, quest can still progress)
Hotfix 1.0f - Various Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Monster Girl Invasion RPG Windows Depot 1836421
- Loading history…
macOS Monster Girl Invasion RPG MAC Depot 1836422
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update