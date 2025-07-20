 Skip to content
20 July 2025
- Changed Lilly's dialogue to specify more clearly that you can find her at the Party Inn, NOT the Inn in the city after her fight.
- Fixed being able to just talk to the arena master and skip all the fights.
- Fixed cure event for Guards not triggering correctly.
- Fixed Lilly continuing to fight even after you use the give up command.
- Fixed Reyna constantly being visible in the Guard House Dungeon.
- Fixed the Ant Girl not saving the appearance you have selected for her if you talk to her again in the party inn.
- Fixed being able to walk on the walls in the Guard House Dungeon

Known Issues:

- Skill reset function sometimes not working correctly
- The scene with Mary in the party inn is not triggering correctly
- Quest log isn't tracking correctly (visual bug, quest can still progress)

