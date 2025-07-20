- Changed Lilly's dialogue to specify more clearly that you can find her at the Party Inn, NOT the Inn in the city after her fight.

- Fixed being able to just talk to the arena master and skip all the fights.

- Fixed cure event for Guards not triggering correctly.

- Fixed Lilly continuing to fight even after you use the give up command.

- Fixed Reyna constantly being visible in the Guard House Dungeon.

- Fixed the Ant Girl not saving the appearance you have selected for her if you talk to her again in the party inn.

- Fixed being able to walk on the walls in the Guard House Dungeon



Known Issues:



- Skill reset function sometimes not working correctly

- The scene with Mary in the party inn is not triggering correctly

- Quest log isn't tracking correctly (visual bug, quest can still progress)

