20 July 2025 Build 19289261 Edited 20 July 2025 – 04:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

July 20, 2025

1. Interaction Bug on In-Game HUD

Fixed a bug where interactions did not work properly when hovering over HUD elements (excluding buttons).

2. Extended Daytime for Tutorial

Extended the daytime duration on Day 1 to provide more time for the tutorial.

3. Unequip Bug

Fixed a bug where equippable items would be unequipped when reacquired after being equipped via pickup or crafting.

4. Inventory Not Opening Bug

Fixed a bug where the inventory window would not open properly after placing an object.

5. Auto Interaction Disable Bug

Fixed a bug where auto interaction would stop working if the target object died during the interaction.

6. Item Crafting Bug

Fixed a bug where crafted items were not correctly added to the inventory.

