Patch Notes
July 20, 2025
1. Interaction Bug on In-Game HUD
Fixed a bug where interactions did not work properly when hovering over HUD elements (excluding buttons).
2. Extended Daytime for Tutorial
Extended the daytime duration on Day 1 to provide more time for the tutorial.
3. Unequip Bug
Fixed a bug where equippable items would be unequipped when reacquired after being equipped via pickup or crafting.
4. Inventory Not Opening Bug
Fixed a bug where the inventory window would not open properly after placing an object.
5. Auto Interaction Disable Bug
Fixed a bug where auto interaction would stop working if the target object died during the interaction.
6. Item Crafting Bug
Fixed a bug where crafted items were not correctly added to the inventory.
