New option to select directly the output FPS, without having to multiply values

Multiply output now support 3X 5X 6X 7X

New versions of the model for both Animation and Live Action

Update OnnxRuntime library, to see if fix some AMD cards.

Sadly TorchSharp still not updated to support 5XXX Nvidia cards, so it will not work on those cards yet. I'm looking for alternative solutions if they take to much time to make the update.

No more "Scene transition" option, the new model handle it.