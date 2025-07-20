Hello, farmers, this is the fifth update of the official version, which will continue to optimize the game experience of farmers
v1.05
1. Simplify the effect of obtaining gold coins in the resource bar
2. Optimize the starting resources of 9x9 mode
3. Optimize the unlocking instructions of some buildings
4. Fix some known issues
