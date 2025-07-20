 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19289199
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, farmers, this is the fifth update of the official version, which will continue to optimize the game experience of farmers

v1.05
1. Simplify the effect of obtaining gold coins in the resource bar
2. Optimize the starting resources of 9x9 mode
3. Optimize the unlocking instructions of some buildings
4. Fix some known issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 3196521
