20 July 2025
  • Switched free cloud text generation to a slightly better model
  • Improved free cloud text generation speed
  • Improved AI Roguelite Free image generation coherence (not to be confused with Wombo, which is a 3rd-party image gen)
  • Added a new style to AI Roguelite Sapphire image generation called "Vibrant V2", which outperforms other styles in most cases
  • Added support for detecting if multiple items were crafted simultaneously
  • Fixed bug in Dungeon Crawl leveling system where player was always "stronger than enemy" in roll mods
  • Added tip to utilize Scenario Settings when opening the New Game UI for the first time

