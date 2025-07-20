- Switched free cloud text generation to a slightly better model
- Improved free cloud text generation speed
- Improved AI Roguelite Free image generation coherence (not to be confused with Wombo, which is a 3rd-party image gen)
- Added a new style to AI Roguelite Sapphire image generation called "Vibrant V2", which outperforms other styles in most cases
- Added support for detecting if multiple items were crafted simultaneously
- Fixed bug in Dungeon Crawl leveling system where player was always "stronger than enemy" in roll mods
- Added tip to utilize Scenario Settings when opening the New Game UI for the first time
Small update 07/20/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
