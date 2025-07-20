 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19289067
Update notes via Steam Community
Game Changes:

  • Significant overall improvements to input device handling.
  • Fixed multiple crashes and issues related to controller disconnects.

Demo Changes:

  • Updated demo to reflect fixes, polish, and overall improvements present in the full game.

