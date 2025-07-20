= Additions

added THE GROMBIES,

added the "goblin guilt" mechanic,

added new weapon (grabbington780),

added new item equipping system and weapon framework,

added destroyable props,

added new menu options (jump keybind + mouse inversion),

added the fish memorial,

small lobby additions,

new vending machine type,

new posters,

= Changes

headgrabs can no longer grab the heads of players playing solo,

increased weight of the lounge chair prop,

the exit button in the main game menu now actually does something,

improved various goblin animations,

replaced wooden crates in puzzle rooms with metal crates so they could not mistakenly be destroyed,

= Fixes

fixed bug where clothing would super stretch on player death,

fixed issue with the shark not being able to spawn in,

fixed bug where players could fall through the grabba whip off of spawn,

made it so that player ragdolls can despawn,

= Known Issues

still some prox chat bugginess,

ATM inconsistently saving when returning to lobby,

multiple gold goblins can drop so much cash they can lag out the game,

the goblin ghost static can be a little inconsistent,

still some generation bugs,

= DEVELOPER NOTE = Thank you Grabbas for your continued support and feedback, as well as a thank you to those who contributed to the fish memorial. We are going to return to weekly updates, so you'll see another update this upcoming Friday or Saturday. Moving forward we'll build handmade levels and slowly replace the procedural generation in order to deliver a more consistently fun and interesting gameplay experience. Anticipate the first handmade level dropping next week. The Grabbington and the Grombies introduce new mechanics to CGR, so please play with them and provide feedback so we can tune them to be as fun as possible. Thank again, see you guys next week!