20 July 2025 Build 19288999 Edited 20 July 2025 – 03:39:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Contains the Following Fixes:

  • Fixing issue where the Garganutan Boss would not take the appropriate amount of physical damage after players had completed the mission BLOOD THIRST making the fight require fire/explosive damage instead of just regular ammo and melee, this has now been corrected
  • Fixes allowing for the client to properly communicate with steam to check off achievements in steam, any existing achievements that players have gained will sync up and be granted on steam on login

