Contains the Following Fixes:
- Fixing issue where the Garganutan Boss would not take the appropriate amount of physical damage after players had completed the mission BLOOD THIRST making the fight require fire/explosive damage instead of just regular ammo and melee, this has now been corrected
- Fixes allowing for the client to properly communicate with steam to check off achievements in steam, any existing achievements that players have gained will sync up and be granted on steam on login
Changed files in this update