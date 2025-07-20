Version 0.14.0
New Features
Secondary Fire
Replaces precision fire mode with different selectable secondary fire types.
Sniper: a high precision, long range shot (this is what was previously the precision fire)
Wave Shot: a wide, slow moving projectile that pierces all targets
No longer gain secondary ammo by killing enemies, but ammo crystals appear more often and more perks provide different ways of gaining secondary ammo.
Shields
Certain upgrades and abilities give you shields, which block one instance of damage and then break.
Overflow
Certain upgrades and abilities overflow your primary ammo, which temporarily fills it beyond its normal maximum capacity.
Blessings
Blessing now have names
Removed blessing category that was specific to precision fire. Some of these blessings (e.g. true sight on aim and stamina refill on precision kill) have been converted to trigger off of secondary fire and have been moved into different categories.
Four new blessings focusing on health and shields:
Extra Protection: Gain 1 shield when destroying a health crystal.
Deflect: Push away nearby enemies when you lose a shield.
Lifeline: Health crystals spawn more often.
Explosive Recovery: Health crystals explode when destroyed.
Improved blessings:
Conditioning: Dashing costs 50% less stamina.
Replenishing Dash: Dashing refills 50% of your primary ammo.
Transfer of Power: Secondary fire kills increase primary fire damage by 10% to a max of +50%. Reloading resets the damage bonus.
Under Pressure: Primary fire damage increases as its ammo decreases. +5% damage for each shot below max ammo capacity.
Perks
Perks now have names
Perks have been overhauled. Instead of small, incremental upgrades that are leveled up multiple times, perks are now one-time unlocks that are significantly more impactful right from the start. All perks are either completely new or have had their effects improved.
New perks:
Infusion: Casting your light spell completely refills primary ammo, and casting your heavy spell overflows it by +100%.
Quickcharge: Quick reload restores 10% light spell charge.
Linger: +100% enemy status effect duration.
Kill Tally: Killing 5 enemies with primary fire refills 1 secondary ammo. Reloading resets the count.
Quickbreak: Quick reload destroys all health and ammo crystals.
Voidguard: Gain 1 shield after remaining undamaged for 45 seconds, and start with 2 shields (each shield negates all damage one time).
Endurance: +50% stamina recharge rate.
Pain Response: Emit a pulse when damaged.
Shrouded Recovery: +100% stamina recharge rate when no pulses are active.
Quickpulse: Emit a pulse when performing a quick reload
Improved perks:
Primary Reserves: +50% primary ammo capacity.
Secondary Reserves: +50% secondary ammo capacity.
Body and Mind: Restore 10% health on level up.
Invigoration: When stamina is below 50%, collecting an XP pickup restores a small amount of stamina.
Blightbane: -50% blight durations.
Tempo: +50% pulse rate.
Sustain: +50% pulse duration.
Focused Recall: Your pulser returns 50% faster after casting a spell.
Difficulty Modifiers
Difficulty modifiers now apply a multiplier to currency earned at the end of a run
New difficulty modifiers:
Headrush: Dashing dissipates all pulses.
Jumpstart: Stamina doesn't start recharging until you reload.
Contaminated: Whenever a blight appears while leveling up, all blessing choices are blighted.
Heavy Munitions: -10% move speed per secondary ammo.
Crabwalk: You can only move left and right.
Balance Changes
Reduced the number of enemy spawns later in the run. Should be much more manageable at the default difficulty level.
If no enemies are alive, an extra group of enemies will spawn. So if you’re efficient at clearing out enemies you’ll get a few more to keep you busy, but if not then they will just spawn at the normal rate.
Increased size of wyrm enemy to make it easier to hit
Accuracy of wyrm projectiles decreases the further away the player is
Added a 0.5 second period of invulnerability after taking damage
Grenade light spell now also poisons enemies in a large radius around the explosion
Decreased damage falloff of sniper secondary fire (*previously precision fire)
Increased amount of health restored from health crystals
Health crystals now apply healing instantly
Ammo crystals now always completely fill secondary ammo
Increased poison duration and significantly increased poison damage
Misc. Changes
Save system has been rewritten to make future content additions/changes easier to deal with. Because of this, save data will be reset with this update.
Separate inputs for quick reload and shoot. No more accidentally failing the quick reload because you were spamming the trigger.
Pressing tab brings up tooltips for all currently on-screen keywords
Improved feedback on player health and stamina bars
True sight now only uses the portal VFX for certain abilities. For abilities that trigger very frequently true sight instantly applies across the entire screen without waiting for the portal to open.
Run timer now counts down instead of up (it was always the case that runs had a max duration of 25 minutes, so counting down should make that more obvious)
Improved flash pulse VFX on level up
New wyrm enemy projectile VFX
Changed colour of turret spawn VFX to make it more visible
UI icons scale better at different resolutions
Boss health bar has the same VFX as the player health bar
Selected loadout appears on pause screen
Improvements to various enemy telegraph SFX, which should make it easier to locate enemies using sound when they spawn or perform certain actions
Ammo crystals added to the tutorial
Much higher quality desktop shortcut icon (to get the new icon, uninstall the playtest and then reinstall it)
Various optimizations and performance improvements
Bug Fixes
Fixed lightning strike blessing sometimes not triggering
Fixed text boxes sometimes not displaying at the right size
Fixed text boxes sometimes going off-screen
Fixed text boxes sometimes not highlighting keywords
Fixed firing VFX freezing and staying alive too long when firing then immediately exiting aiming mode
Fixed several UI visual bugs
Fixed several visual glitches that occurred while true sight is active
Fixed text not fitting on the blessing selection screen with certain blessing/blight combinations
Fixed blessing and blight icons not fitting on the pause screen after reaching a certain amount of them
