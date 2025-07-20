 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19288914
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.14.0

New Features

  • Secondary Fire

    • Replaces precision fire mode with different selectable secondary fire types.

      • Sniper: a high precision, long range shot (this is what was previously the precision fire)

      • Wave Shot: a wide, slow moving projectile that pierces all targets

    • No longer gain secondary ammo by killing enemies, but ammo crystals appear more often and more perks provide different ways of gaining secondary ammo.

  • Shields

    • Certain upgrades and abilities give you shields, which block one instance of damage and then break.

  • Overflow

    • Certain upgrades and abilities overflow your primary ammo, which temporarily fills it beyond its normal maximum capacity.

Blessings

  • Blessing now have names

  • Removed blessing category that was specific to precision fire. Some of these blessings (e.g. true sight on aim and stamina refill on precision kill) have been converted to trigger off of secondary fire and have been moved into different categories.

  • Four new blessings focusing on health and shields:

    • Extra Protection: Gain 1 shield when destroying a health crystal.

    • Deflect: Push away nearby enemies when you lose a shield.

    • Lifeline: Health crystals spawn more often.

    • Explosive Recovery: Health crystals explode when destroyed.

  • Improved blessings:

    • Conditioning: Dashing costs 50% less stamina.

    • Replenishing Dash: Dashing refills 50% of your primary ammo.

    • Transfer of Power: Secondary fire kills increase primary fire damage by 10% to a max of +50%. Reloading resets the damage bonus.

    • Under Pressure: Primary fire damage increases as its ammo decreases. +5% damage for each shot below max ammo capacity.

Perks

  • Perks now have names

  • Perks have been overhauled. Instead of small, incremental upgrades that are leveled up multiple times, perks are now one-time unlocks that are significantly more impactful right from the start. All perks are either completely new or have had their effects improved.

  • New perks:

    • Infusion: Casting your light spell completely refills primary ammo, and casting your heavy spell overflows it by +100%.

    • Quickcharge: Quick reload restores 10% light spell charge.

    • Linger: +100% enemy status effect duration.

    • Kill Tally: Killing 5 enemies with primary fire refills 1 secondary ammo. Reloading resets the count.

    • Quickbreak: Quick reload destroys all health and ammo crystals.

    • Voidguard: Gain 1 shield after remaining undamaged for 45 seconds, and start with 2 shields (each shield negates all damage one time).

    • Endurance: +50% stamina recharge rate.

    • Pain Response: Emit a pulse when damaged.

    • Shrouded Recovery: +100% stamina recharge rate when no pulses are active.

    • Quickpulse: Emit a pulse when performing a quick reload

  • Improved perks:

    • Primary Reserves: +50% primary ammo capacity.

    • Secondary Reserves: +50% secondary ammo capacity.

    • Body and Mind: Restore 10% health on level up.

    • Invigoration: When stamina is below 50%, collecting an XP pickup restores a small amount of stamina.

    • Blightbane: -50% blight durations.

    • Tempo: +50% pulse rate.

    • Sustain: +50% pulse duration.

    • Focused Recall: Your pulser returns 50% faster after casting a spell.

Difficulty Modifiers

  • Difficulty modifiers now apply a multiplier to currency earned at the end of a run

  • New difficulty modifiers:

    • Headrush: Dashing dissipates all pulses.

    • Jumpstart: Stamina doesn't start recharging until you reload.

    • Contaminated: Whenever a blight appears while leveling up, all blessing choices are blighted.

    • Heavy Munitions: -10% move speed per secondary ammo.

    • Crabwalk: You can only move left and right.

Balance Changes

  • Reduced the number of enemy spawns later in the run. Should be much more manageable at the default difficulty level.

  • If no enemies are alive, an extra group of enemies will spawn. So if you’re efficient at clearing out enemies you’ll get a few more to keep you busy, but if not then they will just spawn at the normal rate.

  • Increased size of wyrm enemy to make it easier to hit

  • Accuracy of wyrm projectiles decreases the further away the player is

  • Added a 0.5 second period of invulnerability after taking damage

  • Grenade light spell now also poisons enemies in a large radius around the explosion

  • Decreased damage falloff of sniper secondary fire (*previously precision fire)

  • Increased amount of health restored from health crystals

  • Health crystals now apply healing instantly

  • Ammo crystals now always completely fill secondary ammo

  • Increased poison duration and significantly increased poison damage

Misc. Changes

  • Save system has been rewritten to make future content additions/changes easier to deal with. Because of this, save data will be reset with this update.

  • Separate inputs for quick reload and shoot. No more accidentally failing the quick reload because you were spamming the trigger.

  • Pressing tab brings up tooltips for all currently on-screen keywords

  • Improved feedback on player health and stamina bars

  • True sight now only uses the portal VFX for certain abilities. For abilities that trigger very frequently true sight instantly applies across the entire screen without waiting for the portal to open.

  • Run timer now counts down instead of up (it was always the case that runs had a max duration of 25 minutes, so counting down should make that more obvious)

  • Improved flash pulse VFX on level up

  • New wyrm enemy projectile VFX

  • Changed colour of turret spawn VFX to make it more visible

  • UI icons scale better at different resolutions

  • Boss health bar has the same VFX as the player health bar

  • Selected loadout appears on pause screen

  • Improvements to various enemy telegraph SFX, which should make it easier to locate enemies using sound when they spawn or perform certain actions

  • Ammo crystals added to the tutorial

  • Much higher quality desktop shortcut icon (to get the new icon, uninstall the playtest and then reinstall it)

  • Various optimizations and performance improvements

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed lightning strike blessing sometimes not triggering

  • Fixed text boxes sometimes not displaying at the right size

  • Fixed text boxes sometimes going off-screen

  • Fixed text boxes sometimes not highlighting keywords

  • Fixed firing VFX freezing and staying alive too long when firing then immediately exiting aiming mode

  • Fixed several UI visual bugs

  • Fixed several visual glitches that occurred while true sight is active

  • Fixed text not fitting on the blessing selection screen with certain blessing/blight combinations

  • Fixed blessing and blight icons not fitting on the pause screen after reaching a certain amount of them

