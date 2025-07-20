New Features

Certain upgrades and abilities overflow your primary ammo, which temporarily fills it beyond its normal maximum capacity.

Certain upgrades and abilities give you shields, which block one instance of damage and then break.

No longer gain secondary ammo by killing enemies, but ammo crystals appear more often and more perks provide different ways of gaining secondary ammo.

Sniper: a high precision, long range shot (this is what was previously the precision fire)

Blessings

Under Pressure: Primary fire damage increases as its ammo decreases. +5% damage for each shot below max ammo capacity.

Transfer of Power: Secondary fire kills increase primary fire damage by 10% to a max of +50%. Reloading resets the damage bonus.

Deflect: Push away nearby enemies when you lose a shield.

Four new blessings focusing on health and shields:

Removed blessing category that was specific to precision fire. Some of these blessings (e.g. true sight on aim and stamina refill on precision kill) have been converted to trigger off of secondary fire and have been moved into different categories.

Perks

Invigoration: When stamina is below 50%, collecting an XP pickup restores a small amount of stamina.

Body and Mind: Restore 10% health on level up.

Shrouded Recovery: +100% stamina recharge rate when no pulses are active.

Voidguard: Gain 1 shield after remaining undamaged for 45 seconds, and start with 2 shields (each shield negates all damage one time).

Infusion: Casting your light spell completely refills primary ammo, and casting your heavy spell overflows it by +100%.

Perks have been overhauled. Instead of small, incremental upgrades that are leveled up multiple times, perks are now one-time unlocks that are significantly more impactful right from the start. All perks are either completely new or have had their effects improved.

Difficulty Modifiers

Crabwalk: You can only move left and right.

Contaminated: Whenever a blight appears while leveling up, all blessing choices are blighted.

Difficulty modifiers now apply a multiplier to currency earned at the end of a run

Balance Changes

Grenade light spell now also poisons enemies in a large radius around the explosion

Added a 0.5 second period of invulnerability after taking damage

Accuracy of wyrm projectiles decreases the further away the player is

Increased size of wyrm enemy to make it easier to hit

If no enemies are alive, an extra group of enemies will spawn. So if you’re efficient at clearing out enemies you’ll get a few more to keep you busy, but if not then they will just spawn at the normal rate.

Reduced the number of enemy spawns later in the run. Should be much more manageable at the default difficulty level.

Misc. Changes

Save system has been rewritten to make future content additions/changes easier to deal with. Because of this, save data will be reset with this update.

Separate inputs for quick reload and shoot. No more accidentally failing the quick reload because you were spamming the trigger.

Pressing tab brings up tooltips for all currently on-screen keywords

Improved feedback on player health and stamina bars

True sight now only uses the portal VFX for certain abilities. For abilities that trigger very frequently true sight instantly applies across the entire screen without waiting for the portal to open.

Run timer now counts down instead of up (it was always the case that runs had a max duration of 25 minutes, so counting down should make that more obvious)

Improved flash pulse VFX on level up

New wyrm enemy projectile VFX

Changed colour of turret spawn VFX to make it more visible

UI icons scale better at different resolutions

Boss health bar has the same VFX as the player health bar

Selected loadout appears on pause screen

Improvements to various enemy telegraph SFX, which should make it easier to locate enemies using sound when they spawn or perform certain actions

Ammo crystals added to the tutorial

Much higher quality desktop shortcut icon (to get the new icon, uninstall the playtest and then reinstall it)