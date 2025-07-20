 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 July 2025 Build 19288879 Edited 20 July 2025 – 04:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Small update to fix the Bowlour (Tutorial level) star not triggering unlocks correctly.
    If you have previously collected the star and not received unlocks, go to the Unlocks>Data>Achievements menu and scroll through to retrigger.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2383821
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link