- Small update to fix the Bowlour (Tutorial level) star not triggering unlocks correctly.
If you have previously collected the star and not received unlocks, go to the Unlocks>Data>Achievements menu and scroll through to retrigger.
Minor Bug Fix - v1.04
Update notes via Steam Community
