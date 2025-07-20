 Skip to content
20 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

BALANCING

This new system allows for better long-term balancing and a more readable difficulty curve for players.
Before, the difficulty was too difficult at wave 30, we tried to push the deadly difficulty back to wave 50 ! Don't hesitate to give us feedback on the balancing, it's thanks to your feedback that we improve the game <3 !

📊 New Difficulty Balancing – Enemy Health Progression 📊
1 Very easy start – onboarding phase
2 Gentle progression begins
5 First curve bump
10 End of first scaling tier
11 New tier begins – health rises faster
15 Stable increase – still manageable
20 Infinite mode begins – challenge builds
25 Progression continues steadily
27 Controlled curve before late game
30+ Difficulty scales up gradually
-> 50 ːsteamthisː ːsteamthisː ːsteamthisː

DEBUG

- Debug cursed/black orbs, which sometimes get stuck at the end of a wave, which stays for the next ones.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2673311
