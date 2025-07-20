BALANCING This new system allows for better long-term balancing and a more readable difficulty curve for players.

Before, the difficulty was too difficult at wave 30, we tried to push the deadly difficulty back to wave 50 ! Don't hesitate to give us feedback on the balancing, it's thanks to your feedback that we improve the game <3 !



📊 New Difficulty Balancing – Enemy Health Progression 📊

1 Very easy start – onboarding phase

2 Gentle progression begins

5 First curve bump

10 End of first scaling tier

11 New tier begins – health rises faster

15 Stable increase – still manageable

20 Infinite mode begins – challenge builds

25 Progression continues steadily

27 Controlled curve before late game

30+ Difficulty scales up gradually

-> 50 ːsteamthisː ːsteamthisː ːsteamthisː



DEBUG - Debug cursed/black orbs, which sometimes get stuck at the end of a wave, which stays for the next ones.