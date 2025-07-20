BALANCINGThis new system allows for better long-term balancing and a more readable difficulty curve for players.
Before, the difficulty was too difficult at wave 30, we tried to push the deadly difficulty back to wave 50 ! Don't hesitate to give us feedback on the balancing, it's thanks to your feedback that we improve the game <3 !
📊 New Difficulty Balancing – Enemy Health Progression 📊
1 Very easy start – onboarding phase
2 Gentle progression begins
5 First curve bump
10 End of first scaling tier
11 New tier begins – health rises faster
15 Stable increase – still manageable
20 Infinite mode begins – challenge builds
25 Progression continues steadily
27 Controlled curve before late game
30+ Difficulty scales up gradually
