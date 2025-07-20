Even though the network error situation has been more stable, there still have been reports of cases where the error cannot be resolved through retry or restart. This update introduces better logging and clearer popup dialogs to facilitate troubleshooting for the remaining cases.



This update also introduced support for non-standard aspect ratios, which includes ultra-wide monitors.



Patch Notes

- Support for ultra-wide monitors

- Support for other non-standard aspect ratios

- Improved error dialogs and logging

- Potential fix for new persistent network error



Sorry for the inconvenience and frustration caused by mid-game network errors in the most recent patches.



Hopefully we can get to the bottom of these issues with this update. Please reach out on Discord or other socials if you experience any errors that don't resolve upon retry or restart.



Cheers,

Kohari