20 July 2025 Build 19288740 Edited 20 July 2025 – 02:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
There were two missing objects when creating chapters (replayobject and contentfilter), which made it produce the result None. I added those back in so the appropriate objects are there and allow the Replays to work as intended. I apologize about that.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2174781
