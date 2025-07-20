Replays work again
Update notes via Steam Community
There were two missing objects when creating chapters (replayobject and contentfilter), which made it produce the result None. I added those back in so the appropriate objects are there and allow the Replays to work as intended. I apologize about that.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update