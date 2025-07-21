KICK'N HELL IS LIVE!!!



We’re beyond excited to finally release our game into the world!

We hope you have a hell of a time facing off against Satan and kicking your way upwards through the inferno.



and now...



AND NOW... THE BIG LAUNCH CONTEST HAS BEGUN!

Jump into the game and compete for epic prizes!

The first €200 will already be awarded tomorrow!

Deadline: The fastest time on the leaderboard by 10:00 AM CEST tomorrow will take the prize.

All the details can be found in the rules document.



Rule Document Discord