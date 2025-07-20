- The combat grid now shows squares inside of the attacking player's movement range to better visualize the combat space and where the attacker can move - if players prefer the old combat grid with just the outline, this can be toggled off in options.
- An icon will now show on the side portraits if a character has levelled.
- Pressing space bar now loots all in an open container or corpse
- Added a research tooltip if a skill is too low to research a particular item.
- Fixed a bug with recruiting Cheetah if the part was already full.
- Fixed a bug with the Salas bounty battle and the player not being able to move on the grid.
- Fixed a bug with locker on Eremtera able to be searched before speaking with Wade Burnham
- Fixed a bug with one conversation path with the Sunscarred leader, Otis, not progressing the "From The Sands" quest.
More to come! Thanks again for all your fantastic feedback.
Changed files in this update