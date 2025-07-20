New Content

1、If players commit misdeeds in shops after reaching level 15, shopkeepers will call guards to arrest them.

2、Players can now invest in shops and receive weekly dividends based on the shop’s prosperity and their shareholding ratio.

3、Shops now have a "Prosperity" attribute—the higher the prosperity, the better the shop performs, and vice versa.

4、Shops will have a weekly goods list; providing goods of corresponding value will increase the shop’s favorability and prosperity.

5、Invested shops may be extorted by local thugs. Failure to handle it promptly will result in the loss of that week’s dividends and the shop’s prosperity.

6、Camps owned by players may be raided by bandits. Failure to handle it promptly will result in the loss of camp supplies and wealth.

7、Shops now have new attributes: "commodity type" and "commodity quantity," which, together with town economy, affect corresponding commodity parameters.

8、Shops now have a "fund" attribute, which, together with town economy, affects the shop’s funds.



Numerical Adjustments

1、Adjusted the algorithm for shop funds, which now depends on the shop’s fund attribute and town economy.

2、The new algorithm will result in shop funds being nearly 5 times higher than before when prosperity and town economy are high.

3、Adjusted the relationship between commodity quantity and unit price: low-priced commodities will have a greater quantity than before, while high-priced commodities will have a reduced quantity.



Bug Fixes

1、Fixed the bug where dungeon creatures would not flee.

2、Fixed the bug where dungeons would not automatically open over time.