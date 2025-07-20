Hey Beta Testers! We've dropped a new update packed with fixes and improvements based on your feedback. Here's the rundown:
Visuals: Fixed transparency bugs for black clothing and wallpapers.
Persistent Characters: Your uploaded characters now stay between launches (sorry, that was an uncommented code issue 🙈).
Voice Mode: Fixed chat issues for smoother Voice Mode performance.
Mic Fix: Plugging in your mic now works perfectly after startup.
Avatars & Thumbnails: Characters without thumbnails auto-generate avatars. You can now customize thumbnails, and user-uploaded models display your name, not "unknown."
Backgrounds: Uploaded backgrounds now persist after reloading.
Text Chat: Squashed the "Service Unavailable" issue for seamless texting.
Update Note July 19
