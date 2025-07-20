Hard mode and Easy mode
Pick up the Drumsticks of Doom (found on the couch in the sewers at the start) after completing the game to fight harder versions of the bosses
Added Extended Parry in settings which is basically easy mode. Or practice mode. It disables boss scores when active though. (Warning: May be a bit janky)
Spinjutsu Scroll buffed
2 new outfits
Added Military Outfit (guns(?) included)
Added Beach Outfit (tanlines included)
Outfits now carry over across save files (but don't count as real items)
Speedrunner Mode Setting
Tracks game time for you
Skip dialogue by holding Confirm
And other minor map changes, optimizations and bug fixes. Have fun!
