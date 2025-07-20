 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19288517
Update notes via Steam Community

Hard mode and Easy mode

  • Pick up the Drumsticks of Doom (found on the couch in the sewers at the start) after completing the game to fight harder versions of the bosses

  • Added Extended Parry in settings which is basically easy mode. Or practice mode. It disables boss scores when active though. (Warning: May be a bit janky)

  • Spinjutsu Scroll buffed

2 new outfits

  • Added Military Outfit (guns(?) included)

  • Added Beach Outfit (tanlines included)

  • Outfits now carry over across save files (but don't count as real items)

Speedrunner Mode Setting

  • Tracks game time for you

  • Skip dialogue by holding Confirm

And other minor map changes, optimizations and bug fixes. Have fun!

