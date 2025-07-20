 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19288502
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • The Data Deck now opens to the inventory screen by default

    It will no longer stay on the options tab if you closed it there, helping reduce confusion for players unsure how to return to their inventory.

  • Shop item descriptions now indicate which items are metal

    (Items that can trigger the metal detectors)

  • Slightly increased the range for full-volume proximity chat

    Players can now be heard at full volume from up to 3 meters away instead of 2.

Fixes

  • Fixed a missing voiceline from the examiner in the 2147 narrative sequence

    (Both sequences can be accessed by inputting 1988 and 2147 in the "Memory Access" terminal from the main menu.)

