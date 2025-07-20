Changes
The Data Deck now opens to the inventory screen by default
It will no longer stay on the options tab if you closed it there, helping reduce confusion for players unsure how to return to their inventory.
Shop item descriptions now indicate which items are metal
(Items that can trigger the metal detectors)
Slightly increased the range for full-volume proximity chat
Players can now be heard at full volume from up to 3 meters away instead of 2.
Fixes
Fixed a missing voiceline from the examiner in the 2147 narrative sequence
(Both sequences can be accessed by inputting 1988 and 2147 in the "Memory Access" terminal from the main menu.)
