Here we go, new level!

With the Sky Archipelago, continues my vision for the second path in the game, with the first one taking to the depths of hell, and the second one up to the sky. The next level will be the last for this path!

New content in this update is strictly related to the new level, in the next one I will go back focusing on adding a few more smaller things: I have a set of new cards for the mage in mind, as well as at least one or two new pets.

Additions:

(Level) Sky Archipelago

(Enemy) Yawarasaphire

(Enemy) Light Elemental

(Enemy) Amethyst Tortoise

(Enemy) Spuma

(Enemy) Corallum

(Enemy) Elemental Cluster

(Enemy) Ophanim

(Card) Slow Punishment

(Card) Wind Dance

(Achievement) Sky Explorer - Warrior

(Achievement) Sky Explorer - Mage

Changes:

(Enemy) Attack Duplicarta and Skill Duplicarta will now perform their action based on the number of your cards (attack or skill) plus 1. Which means they will perform at minimum a single action even when you have no cards in hand.

(Enemy) Ghosts' status "Ghostly" changed to give the owner Evasion only if it currently has less than 2 Evasion.

(Enemy) Updated Emerald Tortoise's visuals.

(Card) Changed the description for Fancy Bottle, Spring Water and the Mysterious item cards, to hopefully make summoning pets for new players less obscure.

(Card) Complete rework for Stance Change. It can now be used only if you have no attack cards in your hand. Will draw 5 cards and give 1 SP out of combo, 5 SP in combo. Combo value changed to 3.

(Mage) Reduced cost for most Mage's initial cards. Also increased the healing from Healing Dew. While I still want to keep the concept of "Mage's cards should cost a lot out of combo", I understand that as it currently stands, the beginning of every run is too slow, difficult, and feels like a chore. Hopefully these changes will make starting a new Mage run more fun.

(Event) Added Spring Water and all pet Item cards to the pool of cards that "float back up" in the Pond event.

(UI) The game window can now be resized in windowed mode.

(Level) Retouched some lights and colors in Hell.

(Challenge) The challenge that would make you not heal between levels will now heal you for half your max HP. (With the addition of new levels and difficulties I realized that it's very tough to win bosses with a reasonable amount of health, and that having low health would restrict your choices in the next level too much).

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the game would not save the Blood Bank's deposited amount of blood.

Fixed some issues when selecting different screen modes.

Fixed a softlock in the tutorial.

Fixed cases where you could play cards while drawing them at the beginning of fights.

Fixed Meditate card showing its healing value in red.

Fixed the map not showing the right icon and tooltip for a Mini Boss room, when the level's difficulty would include "force a mini boss".

The last update completely broke the card Grand Strategy. It's now back to a working state.

Fixed an issue that would call the score screen twice if you spam clicked after beating the final boss.

Thank you as always for the support!

Remember, if you like the game, each single positive review helps me a lot!

If you have any feedback or want to discuss about the game, join my Discord server.