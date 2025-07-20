 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19288413 Edited 20 July 2025 – 00:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Steam Inventory Items Added:
I've added steam inventory items, right now they are just for trading. A random item drops on the main menu every 15mins, menu must be reloaded to trigger the drop system.

Daily Reward System Changed To Local Time:
I've changed the daily reward system to use local system.datetime to avoid any liability issues with the server time web api I was using. The game now checks your systems date & time to reward daily bonuses.

You can always use the "IMLAZY" cheat by typing it in on the main menu to skip the grind!

