I've added steam inventory items, right now they are just for trading. A random item drops on the main menu every 15mins, menu must be reloaded to trigger the drop system.
I've changed the daily reward system to use local system.datetime to avoid any liability issues with the server time web api I was using. The game now checks your systems date & time to reward daily bonuses.
You can always use the "IMLAZY" cheat by typing it in on the main menu to skip the grind!
