Steam Inventory Items Added:

I've added steam inventory items, right now they are just for trading. A random item drops on the main menu every 15mins, menu must be reloaded to trigger the drop system.



Daily Reward System Changed To Local Time:

I've changed the daily reward system to use local system.datetime to avoid any liability issues with the server time web api I was using. The game now checks your systems date & time to reward daily bonuses.



You can always use the "IMLAZY" cheat by typing it in on the main menu to skip the grind!