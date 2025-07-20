 Skip to content
20 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Yikes, sorry about that title. I should have gone with Ghost In The Shell Script. Actually, shh, forget I said that, I'll use it another time.

Ok here's whats new!

- Not a lot.

- New Autosave in Day 5 (at the start of the third/final round of questioning) (did you know Day 5 is a murder mystery?! because it so is.)

- Cleaned up some code in Day 5 that prevents a rare issue when questioning Pendleton (thank you PsyD Mom!)

- One time, the word Irish was said and it wasn't capitalized. So. Now it is.

- Another time, there was an extra "a" in a sentence. And now it's not.

Oh! Something fun! There's a super cool Player's Guide/Companion to all the must-see moments in the game and it's now included in the PC version's game folder! It can also be found on the website:

Player’s Guide- Can’t-Miss Companion to The Phantom Fellows

Also, while I strongly recommend you instead use the in-game hint system, there is an official walkthrough on the website as well!

Finally, if you enjoyed your time with my game and haven't already, I'd greatly appreciate a positive review, it really helps out a solo dev like myself :)

And as always, thank you for playing The Phantom Fellows!

