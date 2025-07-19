Hello, Toby here!



Been a while since I last patched this game (31 Dec 2024... oops) and I just thought this would help in the interim between now and the 1.05 update which I intend to introduce Championship and Hotseat mode in! The idea for this patch was just to get a few more stability, bug fix, and optimisation problems out of the way before I get to the big stuff.



[BUG FIXES]

- Snowy trees now have collision

- Several reset triggers added to Snowy's biggest shortcuts

- Several reset triggers added to Stadium's out of bounds

- Fixed Safari's lack of reflections on the car



[HANDLING UPDATES]

- Cars have been slowed down slightly to give the player more of a feel for the car. Try drifting in this new handling model!

- Acceleration has been nerfed from 2400 to 1800

- Hybrid has been buffed to compensate, with a faster recharge rate during drifts

- Drifting now slows the car down, but charges hybrid, as was the original intention

- Steering power has been increased



PLEASE NOTE THAT YOUR LAP TIMES WILL BE SLOWER THAN V1.03, BUT THIS SHOULD ALLOW FOR A MORE FUN GAME!



[VISUAL UPDATES]

- New title screen harking back to the game's arcade roots and inspiration

- Stadium time of day changed from Sunrise to Morning

- Forest is finally a forest again, more trees

- Safari time of day changed from Midday to Night

- New pace note icons (the old ones were meant to be temporary, oops!)



[OPTIMISATION]

- Several high-poly models have had their triangle count reduced this update to reduce performance tax.



[AUDIO]

- Removed the old confirm sound, replaced with something more easy on the ears

- Added title and results BGM to the BGM sound category, hopefully no more deafening sound when you open the game and finish a race

- Added new Safari music



[UI]

- Added button to delete stored record lap times

- Made audio settings apply INSTANTLY



That's all for now, but I'll try not to make the wait for V1.05, which should be the final update for WRA, last too long!



Thank you for playing World Rally Arcade!