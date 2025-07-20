 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 July 2025 Build 19288288 Edited 20 July 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Just another patch with more fixies and polishing the game! Enjoy!

UPDATES

  • The boombox now displays how much healing it does with and without dancing when scanned.
  • When placement mode is activated, the action bar is covered by a “Placement Mode” text to better visibly indicate that its active should the player press the hotkey accidentally.
  • Raised the holding positions for Dilophosaurus, Raptor, and Trex corpses which were too low for the player to see in their viewport requiring them to look down in order to see what they were holding

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where clients that pick up 2-hadned items simultaneous to another player could potentially not receive said item even though it showed that they had the item picked up.
  • Fixed an issue where players that died right as 8AM approached would be stuck spectating and unable to play.
  • Fixed an issue where players killed by a Trex experience respawning still attached to the Trex.
  • Fixed an issue with Dilophosaurus corpse hit boxes when trying to shrink as a client that could cause players to miss if not hitting a specific spot on the body.
  • Fixed an issue where Big Daddy was not displaying resource when equipped.
  • Fixed an issue where dead players continued to take damage while spectating which caused the damage visual to display while spectating.
  • Fixed an issue where Loot Mimics were not displaying on the Echo Lens for clients.


I hope this patch clears up some annoying issues you've had. Thank you so much for the feedback and being patient as I continue to squash them!

-Forsakenhalo

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2823081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link