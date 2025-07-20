UPDATES
- The boombox now displays how much healing it does with and without dancing when scanned.
- When placement mode is activated, the action bar is covered by a “Placement Mode” text to better visibly indicate that its active should the player press the hotkey accidentally.
- Raised the holding positions for Dilophosaurus, Raptor, and Trex corpses which were too low for the player to see in their viewport requiring them to look down in order to see what they were holding
FIXES
- Fixed an issue where clients that pick up 2-hadned items simultaneous to another player could potentially not receive said item even though it showed that they had the item picked up.
- Fixed an issue where players that died right as 8AM approached would be stuck spectating and unable to play.
- Fixed an issue where players killed by a Trex experience respawning still attached to the Trex.
- Fixed an issue with Dilophosaurus corpse hit boxes when trying to shrink as a client that could cause players to miss if not hitting a specific spot on the body.
- Fixed an issue where Big Daddy was not displaying resource when equipped.
- Fixed an issue where dead players continued to take damage while spectating which caused the damage visual to display while spectating.
- Fixed an issue where Loot Mimics were not displaying on the Echo Lens for clients.
I hope this patch clears up some annoying issues you've had. Thank you so much for the feedback and being patient as I continue to squash them!
