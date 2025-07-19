🔁 Keyboard Controls Added – You can now move puzzles using the arrow keys or WASD for smoother navigation.



🎨 UI Improvements – The interface has been enhanced for better clarity and usability.



🧠 New Puzzles – Fresh puzzles have been added for you to solve. Enjoy the extra challenge!



🖥️ Smart Puzzle Scaling – Puzzle centering and scaling now automatically adjust to your screen resolution for a more polished and consistent experience across devices.