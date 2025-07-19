 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19288286 Edited 20 July 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🔁 Keyboard Controls Added – You can now move puzzles using the arrow keys or WASD for smoother navigation.

🎨 UI Improvements – The interface has been enhanced for better clarity and usability.

🧠 New Puzzles – Fresh puzzles have been added for you to solve. Enjoy the extra challenge!

🖥️ Smart Puzzle Scaling – Puzzle centering and scaling now automatically adjust to your screen resolution for a more polished and consistent experience across devices.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3737341
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link