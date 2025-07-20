1. Launch - Artifact System, the protagonist's original Ice Cream Sword can be fused into four great artifacts through the fusion system, each having unparalleled abilities.

2. Launch - Synthesis System, no more need to refresh high-level items in the shop, now two items of the same level can be combined into a higher-level item, as long as you have enough money.

3. Launch - Shelves, shelves will randomly refresh 4 items for direct purchase.

4. Added new backgrounds that can be switched in the game.5. Auto Combat, players can now manually control the character's movement, but it can also be switched to auto mode at any time.

Upcoming plans:1. More stunning visuals,

I need to spend more time on art production, it really takes a lot of time.

2. A more powerful fusion system, I will allow different props to fuse together to create a super prop.

3. A more exciting game, since I set the interval for enemies to release skills too long, they might be eliminated before they can use their skills. I'm looking for a suitable interval and I want to add more spectacular skill effects for the enemies.

4. I need more player feedback, whether it is criticism or advice, I need it ~o~