19 July 2025 Build 19288225 Edited 20 July 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Sorry for the recent saving/loading issues you experienced.

A patch has been released that addresses all the saving/loading issues reported through the in-game bug report system or within the Discord channel.

Thank you for your dedication and support!

Full Changelog:

  • \[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue where ministers could build 0 or negative facilities (this will fix harsh GDP decline)

  • \[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue where loading a saved game with election history would throw an exception

  • \[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue where loading a saved game with an active war would display "Allied under war" and freeze

  • \[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue where loading a squadron whose military base had been destroyed would throw an exception

  • \[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue where saving a union with active promises would throw an exception

  • \[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue where ministers could build resource facilities on provinces that did not have enough spots

  • \[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue where the military tutorial could not be started

  • \[BUG-FIX] Fixed a memory leak caused by non-disposed native arrays

  • \[BUG-FIX] Fixed a political warning displaying unit manufacture

  • \[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue displaying missing resources when playing with no exploitation

  • \[BUG-FIX] More internal fixes related to annexation and war

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1700301
