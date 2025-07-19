Hi everyone!
Sorry for the recent saving/loading issues you experienced.
A patch has been released that addresses all the saving/loading issues reported through the in-game bug report system or within the Discord channel.
Thank you for your dedication and support!
Full Changelog:
\[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue where ministers could build 0 or negative facilities (this will fix harsh GDP decline)
\[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue where loading a saved game with election history would throw an exception
\[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue where loading a saved game with an active war would display "Allied under war" and freeze
\[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue where loading a squadron whose military base had been destroyed would throw an exception
\[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue where saving a union with active promises would throw an exception
\[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue where ministers could build resource facilities on provinces that did not have enough spots
\[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue where the military tutorial could not be started
\[BUG-FIX] Fixed a memory leak caused by non-disposed native arrays
\[BUG-FIX] Fixed a political warning displaying unit manufacture
\[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue displaying missing resources when playing with no exploitation
\[BUG-FIX] More internal fixes related to annexation and war
