Island Supermarket Simulator – Patch Notes

Hello shopkeepers! We’ve listened to your feedback and made some big changes to improve your island experience. Here’s what’s new in this update:



🛒 Relaxed Early Game

Customer Spawn Rate Adjusted:

We’ve decreased the number of customers arriving at your store during the early levels. Now, you can open your shop at a calmer pace, giving you more time to stock shelves and organize before the crowds arrive.



🌅 Store Closing Time Changed

Enjoy the Sunset!

Your store will now close earlier, right after sunset. Many of you mentioned that nighttime felt too dark, so now you can wrap up your workday with the natural beauty of the island sunset—no more late nights spent under harsh artificial lights!



🏆 Experience & Leveling Rebalanced

Slower, More Rewarding Progression:

Leveling up was happening a little too quickly. We’ve adjusted experience requirements so you can enjoy unlocking and setting up new products and shelves at a more comfortable pace. Take your time, enjoy the process, and build your dream market without feeling rushed!