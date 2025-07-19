Updates
New engravings on the graveyard
Lost pouches now listed in daily income
Lowered the amount of tips when a bard is active
Statistics show now max 14 days and loads faster
You can now fart with \[2] and puke with \[3]
Added an indicator for buildings which only snaps on specific items
Made some changes in the big market tavern to improve building a bar
Added the amount of guests to the HUD for reservations
The king now brings you a gift sometimes (only available when he is annoying you)
Fixes
Fixed a bug, where games income wasn’t shown in the daily income
Fixed an audio volume in uncle's tavern, where the bard was very quiet
Future Reservations are not shown anymore in the HUD when end of the month
Fixed a bug, where thieves won’t come to the tavern
Fixed the discount of sausages on the market
Changed collisions of windows which blocks building a bar
Some worker fixes specially when warehouse has missing items
