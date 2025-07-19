 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19288151
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates

  • New engravings on the graveyard

  • Lost pouches now listed in daily income

  • Lowered the amount of tips when a bard is active

  • Statistics show now max 14 days and loads faster

  • You can now fart with \[2] and puke with \[3]

  • Added an indicator for buildings which only snaps on specific items

  • Made some changes in the big market tavern to improve building a bar

  • Added the amount of guests to the HUD for reservations

  • The king now brings you a gift sometimes (only available when he is annoying you)

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug, where games income wasn’t shown in the daily income

  • Fixed an audio volume in uncle's tavern, where the bard was very quiet

  • Future Reservations are not shown anymore in the HUD when end of the month

  • Fixed a bug, where thieves won’t come to the tavern

  • Fixed the discount of sausages on the market

  • Changed collisions of windows which blocks building a bar

  • Some worker fixes specially when warehouse has missing items

Changed files in this update

