New engravings on the graveyard

Lost pouches now listed in daily income

Lowered the amount of tips when a bard is active

Statistics show now max 14 days and loads faster

You can now fart with \[2] and puke with \[3]

Added an indicator for buildings which only snaps on specific items

Made some changes in the big market tavern to improve building a bar

Added the amount of guests to the HUD for reservations