It is a very demanding task to create a user interface that works well on all devices and screen sizes. To help with this, Swan supports now both free sizing of windows and two modes of UI scaling:



automatic scaling: This is the default mode. It automatically scales all controls of the user interface when you increase or decrease the size of the main window.In this mode, you will not see any additional content when enlarging thewindow size, because all content is scaled up accordingly.But, it is a very convenient method when you just want to enlarge the main-windowto fit your monitor size without having too small fonts or controls.



fixed scaling: This mode is enabled by setting the value of automatic ui scaling to 0and specifying a fixed scale in the value ui scale factor in the application settings.In this mode, the UI is scaled by this constant factor and all controls are additionallyenlarged or shrunk when resizing the main window.This mode is useful if you want to see more content, but want to avoida too small font size or too small controls, e.g. when uing the application on a 4k monitor.



Also you can now define up to 5 custom blank flames in the application settings, which then may be selected in the "new"-menu of the main-editor (below the "add blank flame" item)



And, there are again some new variations, we have reached the 600 now.



Complete changelog:

VERSION 0.110.1152 (20.07.2025):

- implemented two modes of ui scaling: automatic and fixed.

Automatic ui scaling automatically scalles up/down all controls and fonts when you

increase/decrease the size of the main window. This is the default behaviour.

Fixed ui scaling scales all controls and fonts by a constant scale factor and

additionally resizes all controls (but not fonts) when you increase/decrease the

size of the main window. This is more flexible, but you have to set up the correct

scaling factor (in the application settings).

(This fixes also SWAN-73 and SWAN-79)

- wrote a section about ui scaling in the users manual

- window-positions and size of the main window and all sub-windows are stored inside the

application settings now

- added a new command-line argument "--reset-window-positions" to reset window positions (which

is for example useful if you changed your monitor setup)

- wrote a section about command-line arguments in the users manual

- ai img2img: you may now specify an additional negative prompt (SWAN-90)

- new "threepoint_js"-variation

- new "woggle_js"-variation

- new "sattractor_js"-variation

- new "iconattractor_js"-variation

- new "invtree_js"-variation

- new "siercarpet_js"-variation

- new "svensson_js"-variation

- new "cubiclattice_3d"-variation

- new "truchet_fill"-variation

- new "truchet_hex_crop"-variation

- new "truchet_hex_fill"-variation

- new "cappedtorus3d"-variation

- new "cylinder3d"-variation

- new "ellipsoid3d"-variation



VERSION 0.109.1132 (16.07.2025):

- you can now define up to 5 custom blank flames, which then may be selected in the "new"-menu

of the main-editor (below the "add blank flame" item), So you can re-use basic flame-setups,

which are you using very often, in a comfortable way

- main-editor: variations-node: added a "randomize"-button which picks up a random variation

which has the same attributes (e.g. blur or 3D)

- migrated the project to Godot version 4.4.1

- SWAN-60: fixed: the preview inside the variation-brwoser was not refreshed anymore

- SWAN-87: fixed: application settings: clearing a previously set string value did not work

- new "cut_truchet"-variation

- new "cut_truchetweaving"-variation

- new "cut_vasarely"-variation

- new "cut_web"-variation

- new "cut_wood"-variation

- new "cut_x"-variation

- new "cut_yuebing"-variation

- new "cut_zigzag"-variation

- new "nBlur"-variation, provided by Brad Stefanov

- new "busybrad"-variation, provided by Brad Stefanov

- new "juliascope3db"-variation

- new "pre_sinusoidal3d"-variation

- new "post_log_tile2"-variation

- new "post_colorscale_wf"-variation

- new "hyperbolicellipse"-variation

- new "cappedcone3d"-variation

- new "capsule3d"-variation

- new "crown_js"-variation

- new "harmonograph_js"-variation

- new "lorenz_js"-variation

