20 July 2025 Build 19288054 Edited 20 July 2025 – 18:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update v1.1.1 of Lustborn is live. I've been noting player feedback loud and clear since launch a few weeks ago, and I'm committed to improving and adding to the game to make it the best experience it can be!

Check out the list of changes below for details:

  • New enemy type: the Skull! This one almost made it into the launch version but wasn't quite as refined as I wanted--but now it is completed. This enemy provides additional challenge and variety that I think many of you will appreciate. You can now find him scattered through the arena shootouts.

  • New checkpoints: several new checkpoints have been added to increase auto-save frequency in some areas.

  • Improved game structure: I'm planning to add many more free DLC packs in the coming weeks and months, and this change "under the hood" will allow the game to support this much better. Bottom line: expect more DLC!

  • Other minor visual and bug fixes.

Thank you for your support. Enjoy!

