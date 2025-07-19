Normal mode:
* When respawning - you will now have 70% (Peckish) hunger. This allows you to immediately eat after a death to improve your stats
What's Next:
* Experimenting with alternative control options to improve accessibility. This new control scheme could allow playing with only the left stick, or at least much less right stick.
* Continue making adjustments/improvements based on player feedback
Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update