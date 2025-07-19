 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19288009
Update notes via Steam Community
Normal mode:
* When respawning - you will now have 70% (Peckish) hunger. This allows you to immediately eat after a death to improve your stats

What's Next:
* Experimenting with alternative control options to improve accessibility. This new control scheme could allow playing with only the left stick, or at least much less right stick.
* Continue making adjustments/improvements based on player feedback

