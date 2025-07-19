 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19287997 Edited 20 July 2025 – 04:33:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We hope you're enjoying Gaucho and the Grassland! We’ve been closely following everything you’ve been playing, commenting, and discovering, and that’s been essential to guide what we’re working on here.

Patch 02 is already live, with several fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and adjustments based directly on your feedback. And there’s more on the way. The next updates are already in production, so if you want to share ideas or suggestions, join us on our Discord.

Let’s keep building this together.

FIXED TOPICS:

  • Added support for Simplified Chinese localization
    (已新增对简体中文的支持。)

  • Implemented automatic UI direction when using a gamepad and overall usability improvements

  • Progression fixes related to the Negrinho Challenge

  • Fixed issue where fish wouldn't come out of the water while fishing

  • Text corrections

  • Fixed issue where the dog could get stuck in some bushes

  • Fixed issue where players could build structures on top of their character (sometimes getting stuck)

  • Fixed issue where players couldn’t talk to NPCs on horseback

  • Fixed floating construction area near a farm

  • Fixed visual glitches in the world

  • General economy balancing

  • Performance optimizations

  • Adjusted volume of some sound effects

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1670831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link