We hope you're enjoying Gaucho and the Grassland! We’ve been closely following everything you’ve been playing, commenting, and discovering, and that’s been essential to guide what we’re working on here.
Patch 02 is already live, with several fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and adjustments based directly on your feedback. And there’s more on the way. The next updates are already in production, so if you want to share ideas or suggestions, join us on our Discord.
Let’s keep building this together.
FIXED TOPICS:
Added support for Simplified Chinese localization
(已新增对简体中文的支持。)
Implemented automatic UI direction when using a gamepad and overall usability improvements
Progression fixes related to the Negrinho Challenge
Fixed issue where fish wouldn't come out of the water while fishing
Text corrections
Fixed issue where the dog could get stuck in some bushes
Fixed issue where players could build structures on top of their character (sometimes getting stuck)
Fixed issue where players couldn’t talk to NPCs on horseback
Fixed floating construction area near a farm
Fixed visual glitches in the world
General economy balancing
Performance optimizations
Adjusted volume of some sound effects
