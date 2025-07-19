 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19287977
Update notes via Steam Community

This quick hotfix for Starground fixes an issue that would prevent modified tiles from syncing on multiplayer.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where modified tiles on multiplayer would not get synced

Changed files in this update

