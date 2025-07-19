Hey Closed Beta Testers! We've released 2.9.2-RC06 which fixes a few things from last night's test session.

Changes marked with "\[DEV]" are changes that affect only this beta version since the last one, and do not impact the overall released final build of 2.9.2.

Also, if you want to return to the previous build (2.9.2-RC05) for any reason, you can switch to the "beta_previous" branch on Steam.

Season 9, Patch II (v2.9.2-RC06) | Steam Release Update

🔧 General Updates

The killfeed (also known as death notices) has been moved to the chat area. The maximum amount of messages that can appear in the chat area has also been increased.

\[DEV] Fixed an issue where pressing the Connect button on the Server Browser would cause the game to crash.

\[DEV] Fixed an issue where double-clicking a server on the Server Browser wouldn't open the Game Info panel.

Fixed a bug where you could reload the M249 if it had full ammo.

The kill-sound and chat-sound are now on by default.

🌐 User Interface

\[DEV] Added Shotgun & Bow to the Command Menu.

🎮 Gameplay