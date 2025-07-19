Lots of tuning by Badger for his various mods.
Forge Of Empires (Formerly Known As Sidekicks)
- Fix a Spire Sidekick bug with the Dark Zenith.
- Hopefully Armada Mines and Dyson Empire Drills will now die properly.
- Decrease Spire Sidekick HaP income; you currently get huge amounts you can't spend.
- Make Spire Golems cheaper to repair for Spire Sidekicks.
- Make some Terran Flagships reasonably sized that were the wrong size before.
- A number of Armada ships should now be able to load into their flagships.
- Top tier terran/kilrathi ships have more mass.
- The Game Lobby Armada Power knob (which affects income) now works.
- A bit more science for the Armada, and Terran/Kilrathi Ranger upgrades now cost the same.
- For each game, the Armada can only find 3 (of the 4) extra starbase types on the map.
- Change the icon for Reapers to be Parasite instead of Tethuida, for better visual contrast.
- Armada Starbases get more sockets.
- Buff Armada Locusts.
- Adjust some Dyson Empire spire defensive buildings.
- Tweaks to the Templar Exorcist/Knight.
- Dyson Empire can now upgrade its forcefields.
- Drones from Dyson Empire Moons should now attrition if the Moon is elsewhere.
Other Updates
- Radiant Dyson Tweaks has been discontinued as a mod, since it was altering a different mod that has changed too much for it to still function.
- Further decreased the displayed fleet strength of Exodian Blade.
- Wreckage of the Exodian Blade will now correctly have a movement debuff for the enemy ships in the same system.
