 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19287919 Edited 19 July 2025 – 22:19:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Full release notes here.

Lots of tuning by Badger for his various mods.

Forge Of Empires (Formerly Known As Sidekicks)

  • Fix a Spire Sidekick bug with the Dark Zenith.
  • Hopefully Armada Mines and Dyson Empire Drills will now die properly.
  • Decrease Spire Sidekick HaP income; you currently get huge amounts you can't spend.
  • Make Spire Golems cheaper to repair for Spire Sidekicks.
  • Make some Terran Flagships reasonably sized that were the wrong size before.
  • A number of Armada ships should now be able to load into their flagships.
  • Top tier terran/kilrathi ships have more mass.
  • The Game Lobby Armada Power knob (which affects income) now works.
  • A bit more science for the Armada, and Terran/Kilrathi Ranger upgrades now cost the same.
  • For each game, the Armada can only find 3 (of the 4) extra starbase types on the map.
  • Change the icon for Reapers to be Parasite instead of Tethuida, for better visual contrast.
  • Armada Starbases get more sockets.
  • Buff Armada Locusts.
  • Adjust some Dyson Empire spire defensive buildings.
  • Tweaks to the Templar Exorcist/Knight.
  • Dyson Empire can now upgrade its forcefields.
  • Drones from Dyson Empire Moons should now attrition if the Moon is elsewhere.

Other Updates

  • Radiant Dyson Tweaks has been discontinued as a mod, since it was altering a different mod that has changed too much for it to still function.
  • Further decreased the displayed fleet strength of Exodian Blade.
  • Wreckage of the Exodian Blade will now correctly have a movement debuff for the enemy ships in the same system.

Heart of the Machine

Update 25 just dropped for heart of the Machine: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2001070/view/524223243273371658

Changed files in this update

AI War 2 Content Depot 573411
  • Loading history…
Windows AI War 2 Windows Depot 573412
  • Loading history…
macOS AI War 2 OSX Depot 573413
  • Loading history…
Linux AI War 2 Linux Depot 573414
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Modding Data Depot 573415
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link