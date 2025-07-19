 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 July 2025 Build 19287822 Edited 19 July 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.2.1.6 Happy Birthday Bloobs

Updates:

New Devotion Prestige Reward, Each prestige extends your Invocation duration by 1 second.

Prestige Notifications, Never miss a Prestige again, notification will display when you can prestige your current skill. All Skill guides update to show additional skill requirements.

Updated All Herbology Level up messages.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Multiple UI issues with damage reduction.

Fixed Auto Bank time turn off, timer was incorrectly turning off during combat where the player had a longer fight.

Fixed Crafting Skill guide not opening Other panel.

Fixed Range using the wrong sprites for arrows.

Fixed Astral flow invocation tooltip.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2942781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link