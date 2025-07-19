Version 0.2.1.6 Happy Birthday Bloobs

Updates:

New Devotion Prestige Reward, Each prestige extends your Invocation duration by 1 second.

Prestige Notifications, Never miss a Prestige again, notification will display when you can prestige your current skill. All Skill guides update to show additional skill requirements.

Updated All Herbology Level up messages.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Multiple UI issues with damage reduction.

Fixed Auto Bank time turn off, timer was incorrectly turning off during combat where the player had a longer fight.

Fixed Crafting Skill guide not opening Other panel.

Fixed Range using the wrong sprites for arrows.

Fixed Astral flow invocation tooltip.