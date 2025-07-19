Version 0.2.1.6 Happy Birthday Bloobs
Updates:
New Devotion Prestige Reward, Each prestige extends your Invocation duration by 1 second.
Prestige Notifications, Never miss a Prestige again, notification will display when you can prestige your current skill. All Skill guides update to show additional skill requirements.
Updated All Herbology Level up messages.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed Multiple UI issues with damage reduction.
Fixed Auto Bank time turn off, timer was incorrectly turning off during combat where the player had a longer fight.
Fixed Crafting Skill guide not opening Other panel.
Fixed Range using the wrong sprites for arrows.
Fixed Astral flow invocation tooltip.
