Early Access is here!

Welcome to UnderMine 2, Peasants!

It's been four years since our last update to UnderMine. A lot has happened, a lot has changed. Here we are, though, on the precipice of a new adventure! We're incredibly excited to bring this experience to you and to work alongside you in Early Access to expand and improve it.

We are also excited to see what you do with our toolset -- Anvil. Anvil, the UnderMine 2 toolset, will be in beta for a minute while we iron out some kinks. Everyone is welcome to dive in; we just ask that you stop by Discord and request the beta key so that we can guide you through the process.

UnderMine Daily Deal

To celebrate the release of UnderMine 2, we have put the original UnderMine on sale. For the next week you can get the game that started it all at 90% off!

Thank you to our supportive community and to all the players delving into UnderMine 1+2 for the first time today. See you in the mines!

- Thorium