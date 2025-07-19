Hey everyone!

We hope you’ve all been enjoying the weekend! Once again, thank you so much for supporting this project, playing the game, and providing valuable feedback. We’re doing our best to read every single bug report, suggestion, and message — and today’s update is the result of all your input.

🛠️ Patch Notes:

Fixed Package Mission bug preventing package pickup inside the warehouse

Fixed inventory drop issue in Hardcore Mode

Fixed numpad keys not working with keybindings

Fixed Hotbar UI glitch

Fixed Dom's mission using the wrong voice line

Fixed object collision bugs and navigation errors

Fixed minor UI element issues

Improved shadow cache behavior

Minor performance optimizations

Lowered Easy and Normal difficulties by another 5%

Tweaked and balanced AI behavior

Increased despawn timer for armed NPC corpses

Improved the leaning mechanic — you can now more effectively return fire while behind cover

Fixed zombie behavior — they will now stop after their heads are destroyed or cut off

Added Blood Drainer Blueprint to the Blood Tube Trader next to Valera (mission giver)

We’re continuing to work hard to improve the experience for everyone. Thank you for sticking with us through Early Access — your feedback shapes the future of DREADZONE.

Wishing you all a great rest of the weekend — and as always, happy gaming!

— The Dreadzone Team