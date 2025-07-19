 Skip to content
19 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We hope you’ve all been enjoying the weekend! Once again, thank you so much for supporting this project, playing the game, and providing valuable feedback. We’re doing our best to read every single bug report, suggestion, and message — and today’s update is the result of all your input.

🛠️ Patch Notes:

  • Fixed Package Mission bug preventing package pickup inside the warehouse

  • Fixed inventory drop issue in Hardcore Mode

  • Fixed numpad keys not working with keybindings

  • Fixed Hotbar UI glitch

  • Fixed Dom's mission using the wrong voice line

  • Fixed object collision bugs and navigation errors

  • Fixed minor UI element issues

  • Improved shadow cache behavior

  • Minor performance optimizations

  • Lowered Easy and Normal difficulties by another 5%

  • Tweaked and balanced AI behavior

  • Increased despawn timer for armed NPC corpses

  • Improved the leaning mechanic — you can now more effectively return fire while behind cover

  • Fixed zombie behavior — they will now stop after their heads are destroyed or cut off

  • Added Blood Drainer Blueprint to the Blood Tube Trader next to Valera (mission giver)

We’re continuing to work hard to improve the experience for everyone. Thank you for sticking with us through Early Access — your feedback shapes the future of DREADZONE.

Wishing you all a great rest of the weekend — and as always, happy gaming!

The Dreadzone Team

