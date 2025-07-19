Hey everyone!
We hope you’ve all been enjoying the weekend! Once again, thank you so much for supporting this project, playing the game, and providing valuable feedback. We’re doing our best to read every single bug report, suggestion, and message — and today’s update is the result of all your input.
🛠️ Patch Notes:
Fixed Package Mission bug preventing package pickup inside the warehouse
Fixed inventory drop issue in Hardcore Mode
Fixed numpad keys not working with keybindings
Fixed Hotbar UI glitch
Fixed Dom's mission using the wrong voice line
Fixed object collision bugs and navigation errors
Fixed minor UI element issues
Improved shadow cache behavior
Minor performance optimizations
Lowered Easy and Normal difficulties by another 5%
Tweaked and balanced AI behavior
Increased despawn timer for armed NPC corpses
Improved the leaning mechanic — you can now more effectively return fire while behind cover
Fixed zombie behavior — they will now stop after their heads are destroyed or cut off
Added Blood Drainer Blueprint to the Blood Tube Trader next to Valera (mission giver)
We’re continuing to work hard to improve the experience for everyone. Thank you for sticking with us through Early Access — your feedback shapes the future of DREADZONE.
Wishing you all a great rest of the weekend — and as always, happy gaming!
— The Dreadzone Team
