 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 19 July 2025 Build 19287792 Edited 19 July 2025 – 22:32:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We're excited to announce that Thai is now fully supported in the game!

Thank you for playing and supporting our game across the world!

Sincerely,

The Bone Collectors.

Changed files in this update

Windows DINO HAZARD Win Depot 1287541
  • Loading history…
Linux DINO HAZARD Linux Depot 1287542
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link