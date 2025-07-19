NEW! Brewing Potions

Back-to-back runs can wear you down — especially when progress feels just out of reach. Brewing potions between runs offers a relaxed and strategic way to prepare for what’s next. Each brew gives you a chance to adapt. Whether you’re aiming for survivability or simply raw power, there’s a potion for every approach. Experiment with different combinations of ingredients and discover what's possible!

Start runs with a buff – Brew potions that grant powerful temporary effects at the beginning of each run.

Collect ingredients from bosses – Defeat bosses (excluding those in Hunts) to gather ingredients for your next brew.

Mix and match for unique effects – Combine ingredients to craft potions tailored to your play-style.

General Changes

NEW! Brewing Potions mechanic

NEW! Brewing Basics quest

NEW! Stretch the Brew quest

NEW! Distill the Brew quest

NEW! Toss It All In! quest

NEW! Balancing the Brew quest

NEW! First Drop of Magic quest

Bug Fixes