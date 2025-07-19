 Skip to content
Major 19 July 2025 Build 19287765
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW! Brewing Potions

Back-to-back runs can wear you down — especially when progress feels just out of reach. Brewing potions between runs offers a relaxed and strategic way to prepare for what’s next. Each brew gives you a chance to adapt. Whether you’re aiming for survivability or simply raw power, there’s a potion for every approach. Experiment with different combinations of ingredients and discover what's possible!

  • Start runs with a buff – Brew potions that grant powerful temporary effects at the beginning of each run.

  • Collect ingredients from bosses – Defeat bosses (excluding those in Hunts) to gather ingredients for your next brew.

  • Mix and match for unique effects – Combine ingredients to craft potions tailored to your play-style.

General Changes

  • NEW! Brewing Potions mechanic

  • NEW! Brewing Basics quest

  • NEW! Stretch the Brew quest

  • NEW! Distill the Brew quest

  • NEW! Toss It All In! quest

  • NEW! Balancing the Brew quest

  • NEW! First Drop of Magic quest

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Protein Powder did not behave as intended.

  • Fixed a bug where Challenge progress would not reset.

  • Fixed a bug where Challenge lobbies could not be joined.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2099221
