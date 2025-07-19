NEW! Brewing Potions
Back-to-back runs can wear you down — especially when progress feels just out of reach. Brewing potions between runs offers a relaxed and strategic way to prepare for what’s next. Each brew gives you a chance to adapt. Whether you’re aiming for survivability or simply raw power, there’s a potion for every approach. Experiment with different combinations of ingredients and discover what's possible!
Start runs with a buff – Brew potions that grant powerful temporary effects at the beginning of each run.
Collect ingredients from bosses – Defeat bosses (excluding those in Hunts) to gather ingredients for your next brew.
Mix and match for unique effects – Combine ingredients to craft potions tailored to your play-style.
General Changes
NEW! Brewing Potions mechanic
NEW! Brewing Basics quest
NEW! Stretch the Brew quest
NEW! Distill the Brew quest
NEW! Toss It All In! quest
NEW! Balancing the Brew quest
NEW! First Drop of Magic quest
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where Protein Powder did not behave as intended.
Fixed a bug where Challenge progress would not reset.
Fixed a bug where Challenge lobbies could not be joined.
