Version 1.0.3.0
🐞 Bugfixes:
Fixed fleeing the boss event resulting in a soft lock of the game.
Fixed hidden success description (on Steam only).
Fixed Cornucopia counting automaton as crew members to feed.
Fixed enemy crew health bar color turning green before the end of the fight.
Fixed wood missing in an event about a barrel.
Fixed “deal with food problem” not available if the closest travel point was not visible.
Fixed custom key binding not working in a new game until you opened the key binding panel again.
Fixed crew not gaining experience when manning the engine.
