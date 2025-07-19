Big thanks to FordGT90Concept on Discord for doing a ton of wonderfully detailed playtesting recently AND for programming a tool capable of reading the entire game, resulting in finding a few deeply hidden issues that are now fixed.
UI/functionality
-Added an Epilespy warning screen before the main menu
-When Real-time stream is turned OFF, brain-scan loading animation is disabled entirely
-To unlock stream meta-endings, players now must find a canon stream ending
Stream Content (SPOILERS!)
-Fixed a potential loop (may see the same command multiple times) during the briefing.
-Fixed an issue where, in certain scenarios, dragging a certain somebody's corpse to a security door would incorrectly indicate that Jenkins leaves his pack behind.
-Fixed some wonkiness in the text surrounding the path where you shoot Uchida in the head at the Computer Core.
-Fixed a potential (and rare) "Re2conn1ect" issue at the very end within the control room that may have appeared alongside your intended "Re2conn1ect" command.
-Fixed a bug in the control room. If you enter with Uchida, this could sometimes generate a scene that shouldn't be there along with your intended scene (they would display back to back).
-Fixed the "kick lancaster off the team" command to better reflect how the commands work in Jenkins' head, and also refined/cut this scene down.
Some clean-up to the grenade response scenes in the vent shaft.
-Further polish and cutting of the Break Room scenes. In particular, the post-grenade path.
-Big polish/cuts/logic fixing to the "Knock" command when going through the corridors directly.
-Fixed a small handful of lines/paragraphs situated directly before images that were being cut off by the system (in particular, the defector images).
-Fixed one of the ~20 potential endings in the control room that was unreachable due to a variable issue.
-Streamlined some Seeker command logic w/ the defectors in the corridor.
-Major polish to the "Fi2nd th1e h21eat exch2ange1rs" scene following the defectors.
-The opening Golden Man scene now references two particularly weird incidents that may have occurred at Hakuba because of Seeker commands.
-To fix a hidden ending bug without resetting the ending count, there is now a new scene during the briefing after you uncover the mysterious VR Deck that's underneath the white sheet.
Patch 3 (v1.0.3.0) Revision Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update