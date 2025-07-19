Big thanks to FordGT90Concept on Discord for doing a ton of wonderfully detailed playtesting recently AND for programming a tool capable of reading the entire game, resulting in finding a few deeply hidden issues that are now fixed.



UI/functionality

-Added an Epilespy warning screen before the main menu

-When Real-time stream is turned OFF, brain-scan loading animation is disabled entirely

-To unlock stream meta-endings, players now must find a canon stream ending



Stream Content (SPOILERS!)

-Fixed a potential loop (may see the same command multiple times) during the briefing.

-Fixed an issue where, in certain scenarios, dragging a certain somebody's corpse to a security door would incorrectly indicate that Jenkins leaves his pack behind.

-Fixed some wonkiness in the text surrounding the path where you shoot Uchida in the head at the Computer Core.

-Fixed a potential (and rare) "Re2conn1ect" issue at the very end within the control room that may have appeared alongside your intended "Re2conn1ect" command.

-Fixed a bug in the control room. If you enter with Uchida, this could sometimes generate a scene that shouldn't be there along with your intended scene (they would display back to back).

-Fixed the "kick lancaster off the team" command to better reflect how the commands work in Jenkins' head, and also refined/cut this scene down.

Some clean-up to the grenade response scenes in the vent shaft.

-Further polish and cutting of the Break Room scenes. In particular, the post-grenade path.

-Big polish/cuts/logic fixing to the "Knock" command when going through the corridors directly.

-Fixed a small handful of lines/paragraphs situated directly before images that were being cut off by the system (in particular, the defector images).

-Fixed one of the ~20 potential endings in the control room that was unreachable due to a variable issue.

-Streamlined some Seeker command logic w/ the defectors in the corridor.

-Major polish to the "Fi2nd th1e h21eat exch2ange1rs" scene following the defectors.

-The opening Golden Man scene now references two particularly weird incidents that may have occurred at Hakuba because of Seeker commands.

-To fix a hidden ending bug without resetting the ending count, there is now a new scene during the briefing after you uncover the mysterious VR Deck that's underneath the white sheet.

