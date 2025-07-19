- Reduced hazard count across all Hexane District Acts.



- Increased cooldown of missiles in Hexane Act 1's latter half.



- Lowered total number of missiles fired during the "treadmill" section of Hexane Act 1 right before the train section.



- Deflecting these missiles with attacks now spawns Nodes.



- Reworked the enemy/hazard placement in the train section and added Boost Rings. This part was overly-disproportionately difficult compared to the rest of the level, moreso than I expected.



- Added outlines to the bombs to better convey that they can be hit and aren't damaging attacks themselves (meaning that they don't trigger timestop when dodged; same with the missiles, which have similar outlines).



- Removed all heat zones from Hexane Act 3, as well as the sign warning about them at the start of that level (was understandably easy to miss). They remain in Act 4, with the sign now showing what they are in a clearer area. Those heat zones were understandably less "skill issue" in Act 3 and more just plain annoying.



- The rising lava in Hexane Act 3 rises faster to account for your ability to dash during the whole level now.



- Increased time window for button-powered doors in Hexane Act 4, along with slowing down a couple moving cannons. This partially puts a band-aid on a potential softlock.



- Addressed a fringe-case softlock involving checkpoints in the final battle.



- Warp pads to/from the main hub now show an up arrow above them when usable, consistent with doors in the hub.



Thank you all for playing the game, enjoying it and leaving your feedback!I actually typed up these notes once before until my power went out right before sending it, so I'll be retyping these and hoping that the power doesn't troll me a second time. Sorry for the delay!These changes primarily serve to address some potentially unfun and unfair "filtering" points in Hexane District, sooner, rather than later, due to it being the "second" area in the game.Once again, thank you all for playing and giving feedback, and I hope you enjoy your weekend!