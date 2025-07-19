 Skip to content
19 July 2025 Build 19287575 Edited 19 July 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey chasers,

We have updated some things in Alterchase such as:

  • Added cube and button puzzles

  • Added more checkpoints

  • Fixed Alter Arena glitch

  • Fixed other bugs

