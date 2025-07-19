Hey chasers,
We have updated some things in Alterchase such as:
Added cube and button puzzles
Added more checkpoints
Fixed Alter Arena glitch
Fixed other bugs
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hey chasers,
We have updated some things in Alterchase such as:
Added cube and button puzzles
Added more checkpoints
Fixed Alter Arena glitch
Fixed other bugs
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update